Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Trimmed by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Netflix by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 642.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX traded down $3.61 on Wednesday, reaching $760.30. 231,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,669,860. The firm has a market cap of $325.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $431.00 and a 12 month high of $773.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $715.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $667.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 13,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $9,653,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $22,127,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 37,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $23,725,077.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 13,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $9,653,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $22,127,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 229,477 shares of company stock worth $160,300,776 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price target (up from $770.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Netflix from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $748.15.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

