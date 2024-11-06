Nerdy (NRDY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Nerdy to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Nerdy has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.14 million. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 41.05% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect Nerdy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NRDY opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.68. Nerdy has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Nerdy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Nerdy from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Nerdy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Nerdy from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nerdy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.58.

In other Nerdy news, Director Abigail Blunt bought 49,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.95. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540.95. The trade was a 4,900.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 10,993,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $9,783,940.88. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,110,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,668,539.02. This trade represents a 500.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abigail Blunt acquired 49,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $44,630.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540.95. This represents a 4,900.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,212,528 shares of company stock valued at $12,063,972. Corporate insiders own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

