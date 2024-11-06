Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $23.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 190.09% and a negative return on equity of 133.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics Trading Up 5.3 %

NKTR opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $257.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.61. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKTR. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKTR

About Nektar Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.