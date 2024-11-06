NCR Voyix (VYX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). NCR Voyix had a positive return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect NCR Voyix to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NCR Voyix stock opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.64. NCR Voyix has a twelve month low of $10.87 and a twelve month high of $17.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average is $13.10.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Webb-Walsh purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $115,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 142,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,734.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Eric Schoch bought 21,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.19 per share, with a total value of $264,425.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,369.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian J. Webb-Walsh purchased 10,000 shares of NCR Voyix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $115,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,734.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 46,492 shares of company stock valued at $577,993 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NCR Voyix from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

