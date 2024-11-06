Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Releases Earnings Results

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06), RTT News reports. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 22.29% and a negative net margin of 55.70%. The business had revenue of $21.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Navitas Semiconductor updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.
Navitas Semiconductor Trading Down 4.2 %
NASDAQ:NVTS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.26. 1,144,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,659,095. Navitas Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $413.81 million, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 2.36.
Insider Transactions at Navitas Semiconductor
In other Navitas Semiconductor news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 453,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $1,373,165.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,608,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,903,576.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 453,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $1,373,165.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,608,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,903,576.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Moxam sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $103,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 867,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,364.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 829,852 shares of company stock worth $2,528,252. Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Navitas Semiconductor
Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.
