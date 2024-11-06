Natural Resource Partners L.P. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:NRP)

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th.

Natural Resource Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 30.5% per year over the last three years.

Natural Resource Partners Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE NRP traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.28. 14,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,792. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.50. Natural Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $66.92 and a twelve month high of $102.00.

Natural Resource Partners ( NYSE:NRP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 70.55% and a return on equity of 44.97%. The company had revenue of $65.54 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Natural Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

