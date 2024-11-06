National Pension Service Has $57.14 Million Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,170,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640,940 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.28% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $57,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEVA. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,363,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,000 shares during the period. Iron Triangle Partners LP raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 2,769,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,083,000 after buying an additional 1,469,864 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,115,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 1,765,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,728,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,400 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

TEVA opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of -48.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.06. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $19.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.