National Pension Service Grows Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269,666 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.20% of Vistra worth $81,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 0.7% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 4.2% in the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 3.0% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 4.4% during the third quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Up 5.3 %

NYSE:VST opened at $121.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.77. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.84 and a fifty-two week high of $143.87.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VST has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Vistra in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vistra in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

