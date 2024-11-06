National Pension Service Buys 68,391 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,251,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,391 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.26% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $74,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,826,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,165,000 after buying an additional 7,320,289 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15,790.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,596,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549,083 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 40.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,309,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,847,000 after purchasing an additional 957,270 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 141.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,991,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,077 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 73.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,810. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,810. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM opened at $51.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $48.92 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.24. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.73.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

