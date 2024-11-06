National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.430-4.440 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -. National Health Investors also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.43-$4.44 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.29.

NYSE:NHI traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.73. The stock had a trading volume of 340,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,436. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.03. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $49.25 and a 1-year high of $86.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 10.27 and a quick ratio of 10.27.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 39.11%. The company had revenue of $84.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

