MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair raised shares of MSA Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MSA Safety from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSA Safety currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $207.50.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MSA

MSA Safety Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of MSA opened at $167.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.99. MSA Safety has a 52 week low of $157.34 and a 52 week high of $200.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.68.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $432.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.95 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MSA Safety will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

Institutional Trading of MSA Safety

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 30.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 231.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 63,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 44,625 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 80.9% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the first quarter worth $3,625,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in MSA Safety by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

(Get Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.