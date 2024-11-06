Morgan Stanley Lowers NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $235.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.60.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $224.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.34. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $178.19 and a 52 week high of $296.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,921,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,201,543,000 after buying an additional 1,909,898 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,041,129 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $718,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,736 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24,533.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 514,341 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $123,447,000 after buying an additional 512,253 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth approximately $84,901,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4,525.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 356,774 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $88,399,000 after buying an additional 349,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

