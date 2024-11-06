Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Celanese (NYSE:CE) Stock Price

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Celanese from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.53.

NYSE:CE opened at $91.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.28. Celanese has a 1 year low of $90.51 and a 1 year high of $172.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.81.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.24%. Celanese’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total value of $605,459.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,840.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 34.7% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 14,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 243,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Celanese by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kerusso Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kerusso Capital Management LLC now owns 21,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

