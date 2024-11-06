Moonbeam Reaches Market Cap of $149.40 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 6th. Moonbeam has a market cap of $149.40 million and $10.26 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000220 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00035231 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00005472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00010281 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00005939 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,144,576,779 coins and its circulating supply is 915,790,077 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

