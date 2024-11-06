Monster Beverage (MNST) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Monster Beverage to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect Monster Beverage to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $54.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day moving average is $50.97. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $43.32 and a 1 year high of $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.79.

View Our Latest Report on Monster Beverage

About Monster Beverage

(Get Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.