Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $64,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 86.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,439,000 after buying an additional 17,746 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 447,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,715,000 after acquiring an additional 93,362 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $2,171,708.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 865,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,565,775.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $9,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,228,300. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,790 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $2,171,708.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 865,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,565,775.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,136 shares of company stock worth $38,392,353. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $994.00 target price (up previously from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $942.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $762.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 86.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $890.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $827.12. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $480.43 and a 1-year high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.05). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $620.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.37%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.