Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen Sells 2,500 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.96, for a total transaction of $1,932,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,678 shares in the company, valued at $43,809,826.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Tuesday, October 1st, Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $908.36, for a total transaction of $2,270,900.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.20, for a total transaction of $2,260,500.00.

On Thursday, August 8th, Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $566,667.92.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $762.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $890.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $827.12. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $480.43 and a 12-month high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $620.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.10 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 20.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 237.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,161,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $994.00 target price (up from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $942.40.

Get Our Latest Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.