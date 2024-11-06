MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stake Trimmed by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $7,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,860,000. Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in MongoDB by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 53,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after buying an additional 24,827 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 327.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 147.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 14,323 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.96.

Insider Activity

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total transaction of $1,451,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,307 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,925.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total transaction of $1,451,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,307 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,925.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.89, for a total value of $282,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,041.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,281 shares of company stock worth $5,848,411. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $274.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of -90.98 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $275.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.93. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.74 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

