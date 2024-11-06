Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.70 and traded as high as $193.70. Monarch Cement shares last traded at $193.00, with a volume of 707 shares.

Monarch Cement Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.70 and a 200 day moving average of $190.03. The stock has a market cap of $712.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.58.

Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The construction company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter. Monarch Cement had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 19.54%.

Monarch Cement Company Profile

The Monarch Cement Company engages in the manufacture and sale of portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.

