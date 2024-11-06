Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITGR. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the first quarter valued at $526,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Integer by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Integer in the first quarter valued at $786,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Integer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Integer by 43.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITGR opened at $128.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $83.69 and a 12-month high of $133.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.53.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $431.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.59 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Integer from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Integer from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Integer from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Integer in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.75.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

