Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $88.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $66.82 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

