Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 26,256 Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Ultra Clean as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 367,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,663,000 after purchasing an additional 207,633 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 420,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,799,000 after acquiring an additional 8,471 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $885,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 454.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 335,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,380,000 after acquiring an additional 274,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 465.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.75.

In related news, COO Harjinder Bajwa bought 2,500 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $83,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,291 shares in the company, valued at $976,269.03. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 450.56 and a beta of 2.08. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.39 and a 1 year high of $56.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.79.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $540.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.88 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

