Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.32 and traded as low as $0.26. Mobivity shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 5,000 shares.

Mobivity Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.32. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter.

Mobivity Company Profile

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in developing and operating proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights and power Connected Rewards interactions.

