Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Trims Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $12,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth $304,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,317,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $212.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.81. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.72 and a fifty-two week high of $236.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.22.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $676.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VEEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $256.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.87.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

