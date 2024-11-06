Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 800 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,341 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $10,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,089,000. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,922,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,797,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,338,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1,052.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 99,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,460,000 after acquiring an additional 90,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $324.48 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.81 and a 1-year high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $320.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.49. The company has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 57.33, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.11.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.00.
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.
