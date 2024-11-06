Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 1,500 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,900 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 7.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,341 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,818 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.6% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,728 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Illumina by 65.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 426 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. HSBC raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Illumina from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Illumina from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Illumina stock opened at $154.96 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $156.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.87 and its 200 day moving average is $122.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 68.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

