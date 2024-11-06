Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $11,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.8% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 40,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 152,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 109,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WTW shares. UBS Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $334.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $295.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.27.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $307.92 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $234.00 and a 52-week high of $308.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $292.70 and a 200 day moving average of $273.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.25. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -48.35%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

