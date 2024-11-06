Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $9.36 Million Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $9,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 3,960.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Raymond James by 105.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 77.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total value of $3,429,210.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,063.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of RJF stock opened at $146.45 on Wednesday. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $98.72 and a fifty-two week high of $151.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.33. The company has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 19.61%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RJF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Raymond James from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Raymond James from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Raymond James

Raymond James Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.