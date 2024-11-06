Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $8.66 Million Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $8,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $108.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $133.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on ZBH

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.