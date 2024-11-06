Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $7.79 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $7,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,277,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,150,000 after purchasing an additional 48,632 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 150.6% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,597,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,035,000 after buying an additional 960,094 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,372,000 after acquiring an additional 31,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,200,000 after acquiring an additional 120,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Clorox by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 882,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,099,000 after acquiring an additional 184,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $162.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.57, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.75 and its 200 day moving average is $146.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $125.46 and a one year high of $169.09.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 316.08%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 170.03%.

Insider Activity

In other Clorox news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $174.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.57.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

