Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Cuts Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $9,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 255.2% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in DexCom by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 463 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 492.2% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $69.00 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $99.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DexCom news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

