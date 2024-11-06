Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Cuts Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $9,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 255.2% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in DexCom by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 463 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 492.2% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.
DexCom Price Performance
NASDAQ DXCM opened at $69.00 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.48.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Report on DexCom
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other DexCom news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DexCom news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
DexCom Profile
DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DexCom
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Palantir Cracks $50, Is There Still Time to Get on Board?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Insider Buying Signals Upside for These 3 Stocks
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- These 2 Big Players Are Set to Compete With Elon Musk’s Starlink
Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.