Mind Medicine (MindMed) (MNMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Mind Medicine (MindMed) to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). On average, analysts expect Mind Medicine (MindMed) to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ MNMD opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26. The company has a market cap of $443.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.48. Mind Medicine has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,871 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $41,088.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 344,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,042.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $41,088.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 344,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,042.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Barrow sold 19,771 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $118,230.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,716.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,994 shares of company stock worth $173,384. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.
