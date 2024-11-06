Mina (MINA) Hits Market Capitalization of $622.45 Million

Mina (MINA) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 6th. During the last week, Mina has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00000697 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a total market capitalization of $622.45 million and $44.56 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75,805.96 or 1.00003266 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74,393.91 or 0.98140490 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,196,265,575 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,665,844 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,196,079,906.8400393 with 1,178,352,791.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.51745078 USD and is up 11.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 163 active market(s) with $24,305,969.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

