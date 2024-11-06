Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $1.25 price objective on the stock.
Get Our Latest Research Report on MLSS
Milestone Scientific Stock Down 2.2 %
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 54.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.78%.
Insider Transactions at Milestone Scientific
In other Milestone Scientific news, Director Leonard Osser sold 107,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $100,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,606,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,400.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 251,106 shares of company stock valued at $236,451. Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.
About Milestone Scientific
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Milestone Scientific
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Palantir Cracks $50, Is There Still Time to Get on Board?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Insider Buying Signals Upside for These 3 Stocks
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- These 2 Big Players Are Set to Compete With Elon Musk’s Starlink
Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.