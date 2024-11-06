Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $1.25 price objective on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Stock Down 2.2 %

MLSS opened at $0.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83. Milestone Scientific has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $61.11 million, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 54.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.78%.

Insider Transactions at Milestone Scientific

In other Milestone Scientific news, Director Leonard Osser sold 107,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $100,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,606,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,400.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 251,106 shares of company stock valued at $236,451. Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.

