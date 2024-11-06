Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,631 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,752,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,352,000 after acquiring an additional 243,976 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,372,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,114,000 after purchasing an additional 377,631 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,409,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,134,000 after purchasing an additional 134,150 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $285.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $427.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $280.97 and a 200 day moving average of $270.69. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $214.06 and a 1-year high of $289.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.