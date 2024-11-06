Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Has $18.93 Million Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,175 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF makes up 5.3% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.61% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $18,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JCPB. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,019,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,641,000 after acquiring an additional 355,683 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,862,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,311,000 after buying an additional 136,038 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,650,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,641,000 after buying an additional 295,082 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $77,951,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,241,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,925,000 after acquiring an additional 188,884 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $46.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.93.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2049 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

