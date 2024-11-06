Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,165 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 21,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 64,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.8% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 167,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 62,006 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 134,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 26.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average of $14.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $15.81.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.