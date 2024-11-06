Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (MSVB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on November 22nd

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

NASDAQ MSVB opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.26.

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter. Mid-Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 9.43%.

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits.

