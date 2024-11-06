Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Lowered to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

MAA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $169.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.69.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of MAA opened at $155.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.64. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $118.68 and a 52 week high of $167.39.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $551.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.53 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 132.73%.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,071.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 82.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

