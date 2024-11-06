Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $5,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,633,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,515,000 after purchasing an additional 393,067 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,716,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,803,000 after acquiring an additional 97,672 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,644,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,497,000 after acquiring an additional 44,621 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,444,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,086,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,140,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,616,000 after purchasing an additional 74,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.69.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

MAA opened at $155.03 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.68 and a twelve month high of $167.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.88 and its 200-day moving average is $146.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.20). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $551.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 132.73%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

