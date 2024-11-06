MetisDAO Market Capitalization Achieves $261.14 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 6th. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for $42.80 or 0.00058146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $261.14 million and $21.22 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00006328 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73,926.66 or 1.00433690 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00012020 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000815 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00006427 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00005869 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,101,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 6,101,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 42.69357957 USD and is up 18.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 272 active market(s) with $17,638,190.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

