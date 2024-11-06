Metahero 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.74 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 6th. One Metahero token can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $17.36 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metahero has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,366,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

