Meta Games Coin (MGC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $375.55 Million

Meta Games Coin (MGC) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 6th. Over the last seven days, Meta Games Coin has traded up 36.7% against the US dollar. Meta Games Coin has a market cap of $375.55 million and approximately $443,737.04 worth of Meta Games Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meta Games Coin token can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000459 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74,006.37 or 0.99550085 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73,239.12 or 0.98518009 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Meta Games Coin’s launch date was February 19th, 2024. Meta Games Coin’s total supply is 90,999,999,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,999,700 tokens. The official message board for Meta Games Coin is link.medium.com/2yefpk4hpub. Meta Games Coin’s official Twitter account is @metagamesc. The Reddit community for Meta Games Coin is https://reddit.com/r/metagamescoin. The official website for Meta Games Coin is metagamescoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Meta Games Coin (MGC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Meta Games Coin has a current supply of 90,999,999,700 with 1,099,999,700 in circulation. The last known price of Meta Games Coin is 0.32637518 USD and is up 11.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $545,639.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metagamescoin.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta Games Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta Games Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meta Games Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

