Mattr (MAT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mattr (TSE:MAT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.22 per share for the quarter.

Mattr (TSE:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$253.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$256.18 million.

