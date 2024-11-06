Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Materialise Stock Performance

Shares of MTLS stock opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29. Materialise has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $356.76 million, a PE ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Materialise alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materialise

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTLS. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its holdings in Materialise by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 21,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 7,459 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Materialise in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Materialise by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 191,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Materialise by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 533,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 34,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Materialise by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 670,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 25,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.