Mask Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $392.46 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $301.53 million and $392.46 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mask Network token can currently be bought for $3.02 or 0.00004245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mask Network has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network launched on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network (MASK) is a decentralized app (dApp) bridging web 2.0 and web 3.0. It integrates with social media, enabling seamless access to DeFi, secure file sharing, encrypted messaging, and NFT creation. Created by developers.”

