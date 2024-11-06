Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform” Rating

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $170.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MASI. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.86.

Masimo stock opened at $151.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Masimo has a 12 month low of $75.36 and a 12 month high of $153.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $496.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MASI. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Masimo by 47.1% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Masimo by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Masimo by 5,730.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

