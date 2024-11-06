Martinrea International (MRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Martinrea International to post earnings of C$0.53 per share for the quarter.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.33 billion. Martinrea International had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 9.43%.

Martinrea International Price Performance

MRE stock opened at C$10.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$798.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.08. Martinrea International has a 12-month low of C$10.05 and a 12-month high of C$14.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on MRE shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.64.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.

