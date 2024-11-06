Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR traded up $16.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $276.00. The stock had a trading volume of 187,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,727. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $189.44 and a 12 month high of $276.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Marriott International from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Marriott International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

About Marriott International

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.