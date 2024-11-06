Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Marriott International by 131.1% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $259.66 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.34 and a twelve month high of $266.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.43. The company has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Marriott International from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marriott International

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.